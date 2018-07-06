× Blaine Knight Gets Huge Deal From Orioles

Sometimes it just pays to wait a little bit longer and that’s what Blaine Knight did when it came to signing with the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore drafted the Arkansas ace after he went 14-0 during his junior season but had to wait until Friday to sign the Bryant native, which was the final day MLB teams had to sign their selections.

Knight was drafted No. 87 overall, which came with a slot value of $663,000 but the now former Razorback wanted the remainder of Baltimore’s draft allotment and by waiting until the last minute, he got it.

Baltimore gave Knight a $1.1 million signing bonus on Friday, ending his run with Arkansas.

Knight is expected to report minor league system in the coming days.