Canal Street At Highway 94 In Monte Ne Area Closing Monday

MONTE NE — Canal Street will be closed for two days early next week.

The Benton County Road Department announced that Canal Street at state Highway 94 in the Monte Ne area of Rogers will be closed starting at 7 a.m. Monday (July 9). It will remain closed overnight and through Tuesday at 5 p.m.

The road is being closed so culverts there can be replaced in an effort to alleviate flooding in the area.

Alternative routes are Highway 94 to Ro-Lynn Drive, then to Summit Drive and onto Canal Street.