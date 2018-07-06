× Chris Brown Arrested On Felony Battery Charge After Florida Concert

Recording artist Chris Brown was arrested Thursday after a concert in Florida on an outstanding warrant for felony battery. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that he was booked on the charge and then released on $2,000 bond.

According to a statement sent to CBS News by the sheriff’s office, Brown, 29, was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail at 11:00 p.m. on a warrant issued by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Hillsborough is about 150 miles northwest of Palm Beach.

It was unclear early Friday morning what the battery charge related to.

Entertainment website TMZ, which first reported Brown’s arrest on Thursday, said Palm Beach County police were waiting to take him into custody immediately after his concert at the Coral Sky Ampitheatre in West Palm Beach.

Brown has a history of violence, including a felony conviction for the 2009 assault on his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, ahead of the Grammys. He completed his probation in that case in 2015.

