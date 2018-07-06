Natural State Criterium Held In Northwest Arkansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- The third annual Natural State Criterium was held Friday (July 6) in Bentonville.

More than 700 cyclists registered from all across America as well as Australia and South Africa.

A criterium is a bicycle race that takes place on a short, closed course that is usually a mile or less. They have races for all levels of cyclists from beginners to pro's.

Race manager Candice Kozark said Bike NWA wanted to bring awareness and grow the sport of road racing. They also want to showcase what Northwest Arkansas has to offer.

“One thing that is exciting and has really helped us grow the event this year. We are, this is the first year we are on the U.S Champions Crit web series cycle, so we’ve got a little more diverse range of people this year," she said.

The three-day race continues Saturday morning in downtown Rogers and then Sunday in downtown Springdale.