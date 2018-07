Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A weak front continues to push across the region with storms ending from the northeast to the southwest.

Drier air will continue to filter in with noticeably lower and more comfortable weather for both Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90┬║ in the afternoon with pleasantly cool weather in the overnight with lows in the 60s.

Humidity and scattered showers and thunderstorms will return to the area for the start of the upcoming work week.

-Garrett