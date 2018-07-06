Pope County Man Dies From Lightning Strike

RUSSELLVILLE (KATV) — A 67-year old Russellville man was killed after being struck by lightning at his home Friday (July 6) afternoon.

According to Pope County Coroner Danny White,the man was working in his yard near the Skyline Vista and Lands End area in Russellville when he was struck.

He was transported to Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

According to the National Weather Service, this is the ninth fatality by lightning strike in the United States this year and the second in Arkansas.