Restaurants Offer Deals For National Fried Chicken Day

A traditional Southern favorite has its own holiday today, and several local restaurants are offering deals and specials to celebrate.

Today is “National Fried Chicken Day,” which celebrates a Southern favorite with origins from traditional Scottish cuisine, according to the National Day website. While the origins of the holiday aren’t known, it doesn’t keep people and restaurants from celebrating it all the same.

Several national chains have specials today to celebrate. Here’s a list, courtesy of Thrilllist and RetailMeNot:

Slim Chickens: The Chick’s Meal, with chicken tenders, Texas toast, a side, dipping sauce and a drink, will be available for $5 in every U.S. location.

Burger King: As part of an ongoing deal, 10 pieces of chicken nuggets are available for $1.69 or two Original Chicken Sandwiches for $6.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Happy hour on Friday (July 6) will feature half off wood-fired Italian wings appetizer.

Church’s Chicken: Participating locations are offering two pieces of original or spicy bone-in chicken, two sides and honey butter biscuits for $5. Also, Church’s will be donating $1 to the ShowLove Foundation for every person who shares their story of giving back to their community on Twitter.

Wingstop: 20 boneless wings in four flavors, two fries, two dips and two drinks for $20 at participating stores.