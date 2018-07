× Heavy Thunderstorms Continue; Isolated Flooding

Strong thunderstorms continue across NW Arkansas this afternoon with additional storms likely to spread southwest during the day. The main risk with any thunderstorm will be strong damaging winds up to 60mph. Small hail is also possible with some of the stronger storms.

Isolated flooding of local roadways is likely in Benton County thru 3pm with the torrential rainfall and slow thunderstorm movement.

-Garrett