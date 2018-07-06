Walmart Honors Sam Walton During First Friday Celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- The flag that once flew over the original Walmart home office is being retired in honor of Sam Walton's centennial birthday celebration.

"It just feels like a real honor for me to be able to partake in something like this." said Boy Scout Leader Brenden Philippe.

Crowds of people gathered around the Bentonville Square during First Friday, to taste and see some of Walton's Yarnell's butter pecan ice cream, to Grapette grape soda.

Alan Dranow, Director of the Walmart Heritage Group, says including the community in this monumental celebration is what Walton would have wanted.

" I think that it's important because Sam's legacy was so strong in our region and keeping that legacy alive keeps a lot of things alive." Drano said.

Even those that missed the ceremony still enjoyed live music from local artist and arts & crafts, making it hard for Trace Major to miss.

"I think its one of our highlights of the week of the month its just coming out and getting food trucks today with the criterium bike race. I like to mountain bike a lot and just the culture of downtown Bentonville." said Major.