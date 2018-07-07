× Boys, Soccer Coach Trapped In Thai Cave Exchange Notes With Families

(CNN) — The 12 Thai boys and their soccer coach trapped in a cave were finally able to send word to their parents after two weeks. Shortly afterward, some of their loved ones responded; others were not on site, so could not respond immediately.

Thai navy SEALs posted images of handwritten notes from the boys — ages 11 to 16 — in which they comfort their families and share a sense of optimism. Local authorities shared their parents’ responses Saturday (July 7) at the entrance of the cave.

Here are the letters:

Joint letter

The group wrote a joint letter in bullet-point form:

— Don’t worry, everybody is healthy

— We really want to go out and eat so many types of food

— When we get out, we want to go home right away

— Teacher, don’t give us a lot of homework

Tun

Mom, Dad,

Don’t worry, I’m OK, please tell Yod to prepare to take me to eat fried chicken.

Love you

Pong

Love you Mom and Dad, don’t worry, I’m safe already. Love to everybody.

Pong’s parents

We are here waiting at the outside. Just be strong and take care of yourself well. We are here to give you a warm welcome hug. And we also want to say thank you to your coach for being so supportive taking care of the 12 kids. So don’t be so worried.

Nick

Mom, Dad, Nick loves both of you and younger sibling too. If I can get out, Mom, Dad, take me to eat moo kata. Nick loves Mom, Dad and younger sibling.

Moo kata is a dish of pork on a hot plate.

Nick’s parents

We’ve been waiting and still waiting to meet you.

Mark

Mom, are you OK at home? Stay at home. I’m OK. Please tell my teacher too.

Love Mom. (Numhom)

Numhom means “perfume” in Thai and may be his mother’s nickname.

Mark’s mom

We are still waiting for you at the cave entrance. Please don’t be so down being there. We are waiting. Take care.

Mick

Don’t worry. I miss everybody, Grandfather, Auntie, Mom, Dad and brothers. I love everybody. I’m happy in here. The SEALs take really good care of me. I love everybody.

Mick’s grandfather

I want Coach Eak to strengthen his physically and mentally weak health soon. I’m still waiting in front of the entrance. For Mick, I hope you have good health there and don’t feel so down as nobody here blames you.

Dom

I’m fine, but the weather is quite cold. But don’t worry. But don’t forget my birthday.

His birthday was July 3.

Adul

Now, don’t worry about us anymore. I miss everybody. I really need to go back home.

Adul’s parents

We really want to see you and we’ve been praying for you and all of your friends everyday hoping to meet you all so soon. And on the day that you all are rescued, I want you to say thank you to everyone involved in. Please believe in God and don’t be worried. We’ll be here till we meet.

And for the coach, Ake, I want to say big thank you to you as you have devoted yourself in taking care of the kids. And I want you to be strong fighting against this hard time. I’m also waiting to bring you back home and to your loving family.

Night

Night loves Dad and Mom. Don’t worry about Night. Night loves everybody.

Night’s parents

We just want you to know that we are waiting to have a birthday party with you, my son. So please take care of yourself and we’ll celebrate together. Don’t be so worried. Now we are all here together with your grandparents and your cousins waiting for you. We love you.

Tle

Tle misses Dad and Mom. Really misses Wubwab too. Love Dad and Mom very much. Don’t worry about Tle. I can take care of myself.

TIe’s parents

We have been waiting for you all to come out. We, your mom and dad don’t feel mad at what you have done. Now just take care of yourself as it’s really damp and cold there. I’m a bit worried but I know we will meet soon. We are still waiting to see you again soon.

Note

I’m OK, don’t worry. I love Dad and Mom and everybody.

Note’s mom

We are here for you, and we just want you know that you have to take care of yourself. We really miss you. And please tell the coach we don’t blame him and don’t feel any guilty.

Bew

Don’t worry, Dad, Mom, Bew has just disappeared for only two weeks, I will go back and help Mom to sell every time I have a free day. I will rush to go back.

Bew’s parents

We miss you. Love you as always.

Tee

Don’t worry, I’m happy. I love Dad, Mom, younger sibling and family.

Akkapol Chanthawong, the coach, writing to the boys’ parents

Dear all the parents,

All the kids are fine. There are people taking really good care of them. I promise I will take care of the children the best I can. Thank you for your support. I’m really sorry to the parents.

Boys’ parents to the coach

Dear Coach, Ake,

We, as your soccer team member’s parents believe in you and your spirit that you’ve been taking a good care of our kids. We just want you to know that this is not your fault. We all here don’t blame you and just want you to not to blame yourself. We all understand all the situations that have happened and we are here supporting you. We appreciate all your loving support and care to our kids. We are waiting for the news that you all get back out of the cave safely soon.

*Your aunt is also here waiting for you at the entrance.

Chanthawong to his family

To my aunt and grandmother,

I’m OK, don’t worry about me too much. Take care of your health. Aunt, please tell grandmother to make a vegetable drink and crispy pork when I get out. I will go and eat it. Love to everybody.

From the medic team

We want you to have strong health and mind to be ready for coming back home. And we reassure that we’ll take the best care of your parents. We’re sure you’ll be safe.