Fort Smith: Homicide Survivors Support Group

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- A group called Arkansas River Valley Homicide Survivors held a special meeting Saturday (July 7) in Fort Smith.

Anyone who has had a loved one murdered was welcome to share their story.

The support group is the only of its kind in the area and is made up of parents who have murdered children.

One of the founders, Bethany Ault's daughter, Briana, was murdered and two brothers now face life in prison for the crime.

She said the group helped her through years of a trial, and she hopes others will know about the group and know [victims] they are not alone.

"It would have been harder if I didn't have people with me at the trial. My husband couldn't always be with me because he was working and my daughter could only handle so much. So, it would have been just me a lot of the days and like I said the court people had things to do and to have someone there personally was a big help, said Ault.

The group also welcomes people who are in, or know someone who is in, a domestic violence situation.

Here is a link to their Facebook page and anyone is welcomed to check them out.