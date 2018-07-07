Local Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Hosts Community Fish Fry For Centerton Firefighters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTERTON (KFSM) -- As a random act of kindness the men of the Upsilon Chi chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity raised money to feed the Centerton Fire Department and their families, during a community fish fry.

"We adopted on our own, we just chose to adopt the Centerton Fire Department because they buy their own food," said chapter president Alfred Dowe.

This is the second consecutive year the fraternity has partnered with the fire department. Fire Captain Cooper Bush and his team said, "it makes us feel good to be thought of and considered, so we like that."

As crowds of people stopped by Centerton City Park, they got a chance to meet and mingle with several firemen. Mother of two Aisha Kenner said that's what made the event unique.

"I think it's a great thing to have the first responders come by. They've done so much in the community just making sure that everyone is okay," said Kenner.

In addition to the free food, the organization also collected donations for scholarship, supporting a local high school student attending college this Fall.

"We have a motto, it's called 'Uplifting as we Climb' so as we do our part each day in the community giving back," said member Bruce Green Jr.

A light the members said they feel will only shine brighter through giving back to those who do so much.