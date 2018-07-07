× More Humid On Sunday

It was a comfortable start to the weekend with normal temperatures and lower humidity. Saturday night remains dry, with overnight lows dipping into the 60s. A cool start to the day is in store tomorrow, but temperatures heat up with higher humidity for the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening.

It feels so nice outside because the dewpoints have been low for July. Typically, we see values in the low 70s, causing high heat indexes and soupy air. Dry air has moved into the area from the northeast, resulting in dewpoints in the 50s and 60s. Moisture just south of us starts to come back into the area tomorrow.

With low dewpoints and not many clouds, overnight temperatures will dip into the 60s. It'll be a cool start to the day.

Futurecast 2PM - A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible starting tomorrow afternoon and lasting into the evening. Not everyone will see rain.

-Sabrina