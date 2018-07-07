Police Say They Found Body Of Baby Whose Mother Said She Couldn’t Remember Last 4 Days

No other details about the baby’s death were released.

Kaiser told KXJB the family had been notified. The sheriff says a farmer on Friday (July 6) found the baby’s mother, Justice Lange, in rural Woodworth. Lange and the baby were reported missing on Monday (July 2).

Kaiser says the search has centered near where Lange was found.

Kaiser says Lange had several warrants out for her arrest. She was taken to a Fargo hospital with undisclosed injuries. There are no charges at this time, and Kaiser told KXJB his department will need some time to investigate before any charges are filed.