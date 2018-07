Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALMA (KFSM) -- The Arc for the River Valley hosts a Car Show on Saturday July 21st in Alma.

The show will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Alma Middle School benefiting The Arch for The River Valley.

5NEWS This Morning Anchor Laura Simon sits down with The Arc of the River Valley Executive Director Micayla Cole to discuss the event.

