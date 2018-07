Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The Boys and Girls Club of Fort Smith has teamed up with the TJ's Guitar and Music Program to offer lessons and support music instruction.

Every year, the Club present guitars to contest winners during the annual Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club Musicfest held in July at the Evans Boys and Girls Club.

5NEWS This Morning Anchor Laura Simon sits down with Tommy Cunningham and Jerry Glidwell to discuss the program.