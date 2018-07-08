Finding Ways To Keep Kids Entertained This Summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) -- Many times it's hard to find educational activities for the kids, but a local organization is helping.

Larson's Language Center in Rogers is teaching Spanish to kids ages 3 through 13.

You'll have to check out their Facebook page for times, but the class offers activities like games, songs and crafts while teaching a second language.

In Fort Smith, the University of Arkansas Fort Smith is gearing up for stem class camps.

From now through August, teachers will give hands-on experience projects centered around technology, engineering and math. The classes are open for grades 5 through 8.

Basketball camps for girls and boys are also offered this month.

Find more information on the University of Arkansas Fort Smith website.