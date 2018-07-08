× Little Rock Begins Process To Offer $10 Identification Cards

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — At least 150 people have started the process to get identification cards meant to assist immigrants and the homeless in Little Rock.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports participants lined up Saturday (July 7) outside Little Rock’s new multicultural liaison office as the kickoff to get appointments to receive the ID cards.

The cards, officially called municipal IDs and costing $10 each, can be used as verification to open bank accounts.

City officials say applicants will not be asked about their immigration status.

Police Chief Kenton Buckner says he believes the ID cards will help foster trust between the Little Police Department and the Hispanic community.

Mayor Mark Stodola says the ID cards will be useful for the city’s homeless population to help manage their finances and seek work.