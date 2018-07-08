× Little Rock Man Found Shot Several Times In Car Later Dies

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police say an Arkansas man has died after being shot several times and found sitting inside a car.

Little Rock police on Sunday (July 8) identified the victim as 64-year-old Maurice Culberson of Little Rock. Police are trying to locate two men seen running from the scene following Saturday night’s gunfire in a neighborhood.

A police statement says officers responded to reports of a shooting and located the victim, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police say Culberson was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Investigators are trying to determine a motive for the gunfire. Further details weren’t immediately released.