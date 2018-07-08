× Locals Enjoy Last Day Of Natural State Criterium Series

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Crowds of people flocked to Shiloh Square Sunday (July 8) as hundreds of cyclists from all over the world came out to compete in the final race in the three-day Natural State Criterium Series.

“It’s impressive the speed that they’re maintaining for as long as they do … is just incredible,” said one spectator.

The criterium series offers several race levels for pro and amateur cyclists. Seasoned rider Roger Johnson shares his strategy before he took on the men’s pro race.

“So the strategy is to have a lot of energy left at the end of the race so you can spring to win,” said Johnson.

At every lap riders are tempted to push harder for cash prizes ranging from $25 to $200, reaching speeds up to 28 miles per hour.

“And literally you can feel the breeze, you can feel the wind, as they go by you,” said Johnson.

Bentonville, Rogers, and Springdale hosted the 3rd annual event and it was produced by BikeNWA. This year a total of $50,000 in cash prizes was given out over the course of the three-day series.