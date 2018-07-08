× More Rain On The Way

After a comfortable and sunny weekend, the humidity begins to move back in with added low-level moisture. Pop-up showers begin to decrease after sunset on Sunday. The start of the week will be rainy, but drier and warmer conditions are in store after Wednesday.

High temperatures for Monday will be similar to today. These are normal for early July. An increase in humidity will make it feel like the low to mid 90s.

Futurecast 12PM - Showers and thunderstorms are possible for most people throughout the day tomorrow. Rain will be more widespread than the model is showing. There's a better chance of seeing rain tomorrow than it was on Sunday.

Futurecast 3PM - Rain chances will continue throughout the day. Main threats with these storms, if there are some, will be heavy rain, lightning, and possible gusty winds. Showers and storms will start to end around sunset.

These are the rain chances throughout the week.

-Sabrina