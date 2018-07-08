New Church Built In Fort Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The grand opening of Evangel Temple Church on Towson Avenue was Sunday (July 8).

The new 32,000 square-foot building seats 1,000 people and will be used to hold conventions, concerts and church services.

The church operated out of a building next door for many years, but they out grew the venue and often had to turn people away when they held other venues.

A building committee was formed 27 years ago to raise funds and plan for the new building.

Sunday (July 8), people from all over the country showed up -- and the pastor said it already seems like the new building will draw a bigger crowd.

"We will possibly go to two services if the crowds stay up like they are now, and I know it's a special day, but last Sunday was a trial run and we were overrun with people wanting to come here," said Evangel Temple Pastor Don Hutchings. "There are 4,300 people who call this their home church. Glad for God's glory, but for their help as well."

Senator Boozman and Governor Asa Hutchinson were both in attendance for the grand opening.