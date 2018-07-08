Poteau Teen Brings Home Special Olympics Gold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTEAU (KFSM) -- A Poteau High School graduate just brought home Special Olympics gold.

Caleb Cain - also known as "The Beast" - flew to Seattle along with family and friends to participate in the Seattle, Washington Special Olympics USA Games.

He just returned and brought home four gold medals in bench press, squats, dead lift and power lifting.

Cain said he can dead lift 396 pounds which is his favorite sport because he says he trains with his dad everyday.

He also has other coaches who have helped along the way and Cain has competed in several states -- and keeps on winning.

"I won every state ... and I've never been to Seattle and I won," said Cain.

Cain plans to keep training, eating right and will continue his quest for more gold ... of course with his family and friends cheering him on.