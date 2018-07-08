Sunday’s Spotty Afternoon Thunderstorms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The slight decrease in humidity will disappear on Sunday as warmer and more humid air arrives from the southeast. Temperatures will remain near normal with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

A few showers or thunderstorms will arrive from the east to the west this afternoon with spotty showers developing as early as 3pm.

Rain chances will really ramp up into Monday and Tuesday with temperatures hovering near 90º The ridge of high pressure will return with lower rain chances and higher temperatures towards the end of the week.

-Garrett