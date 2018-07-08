Top Quarterbacks To Watch In 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

July is reserved for watch list season at the college level so the 5NEWS sports crew is joining in on the fun and giving you the players to keep an eye on as the 2018 high school football season approaches.

First up is the quarterbacks in alphabetical order:

Darius Bowers, Fayetteville

Threw for 3,398 yards and 34 touchdowns as a junior in 2017 while adding 387 yards rushing with five more scores. Led Fayetteville to seven wins and 7A quarterfinals.

Brayden Caudle, Charleston

In his first season at quarterback, Caudle threw for 2,792 yards with 38 touchdowns compared to just four interceptions while adding 352 yards rushing and five more touchdowns. Charleston went 12-1 in 2017.

Dawson Dietz, Ozark

The Hillbillies won nine games and are now the favorite in a new look 4A-4 with the senior back at quarterback. Dietz accounted for 2,500 yards of total offense with 22 touchdowns plus Ozark returns his two biggest weapons from 2017.

Taye Gatewood, Southside

Scoring points was not an issue for the Mavericks last season and Gatewood was a big reason why. As a junior, he threw for 2,984 yards and 26 touchdowns while adding 691 more yards rushing with 17 additional scores on the ground.

Will Jarrett, Bentonville West

Entering his third season as a starter in the 7A-West, Jarrett now has experience to go with his talent. In a breakout 2017, he threw for 3,514 yards and 28 touchdowns while adding five more scores on the ground.

Honorable Mention (also alphabetical)

Grant Allen, Springdale (transferred from Har-Ber)

Hunter Loyd, Rogers

Quinn McClain, Elkins

Brandon Ulmer, Booneville

Derrick Wise, Northside