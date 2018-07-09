20-Year-Old Springdale Man Killed After Crash

TONTITOWN (KFSM) — A 20-year-old Springdale man died after overturning a truck he was driving at 4:25 am Monday (July 9) morning, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

Ryan Keith Smith was driving southbound on Highway 112 at the Harbor-Avenue intersection in Tontitown when he lost control of a Ford F-150 while taking a curve, leaving the roadway and overturning.

Weather conditions were clear and the road was dry, according to the Arkansas State Police report.

No one else was injured in the wreck.