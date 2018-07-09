Accident, Fuel Spill Block Traffic On U.S. 62/Arkansas 102 In Bentonville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- A multi-vehicle accident and fuel spill on U.S. 62/Arkansas 102 in Bentonville blocked traffic during rush hour on Monday.

The accident occurred in front of the Northwest Arkansas Community College campus and involved a dump truck and passenger vehicles, according to Gene Page, spokesman for the Bentonville Police Department. A white car, black SUV and gray pickup appeared to have been involved in the accident.

Two patients were taken to the hospital, but their conditions were not released.

The accident caused a fuel spill, which required the road to be blocked temporarily while it was cleaned up, Page said. Traffic was diverted northbound to Watertower Road.