Adventure Arkansas: Silver Dollar City, Part 1

Pull down your lap bar and secure all loose items because this week we’re are taking our Adventure Subaru on the road to Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri.

“As soon as you get to the parking lot at Silver Dollar City, you know you’re in a whole different world,” said Dalton Fischer, Silver Dollar City employee.

Nestled deep in the Ozarks, and only a two to three-hour drive from home, we time traveled back to an 1880s mining town.

“Everything is themed to the 1880s whether it’s watching a craftsman demonstration, glass blowing, leather making, black smithing, you can actually watch that here like they would do in the 1880s,” said Fischer. “We mimic that exact same style and if you love rides, we have over 40 rides and attractions and seven different roller coasters all for different ages.”

After walking around and exploring, you’re going to get hungry. While they have lots of food options, they recommend their famous skillets.

“We had different varieties of skillets but the most famous one is the one you had, the Succotash. So that’s fried okra, different peppers, corn, chicken it’s a family recipe,” said Fischer.

It’s a great time to come to silver dollar city any time of the year, even when it’s hot! They have several ways for you to beat the heat.

“Going on a roller coaster at 50 MPH, that’s also very fun to do in the summer it’s great in your hair, but we have water rides too,” said Fischer.

If you’ve never been, you will notice how hilly it can be in certain areas. Over the past several decades, the park strives to make as little of an impact on the environment as possible which has led to its unique layout.

“It has to do a lot with how many trees are we going to have to cut down,” said Fischer. “That’s why we also have such great world class attractions that move with the terrain because we have to go around trees.” “Our main founder Mary Herschend loved trees as well; trees were very important to her and they’re important to all of us.”

If you’re looking for fun adventures for the family, make sure you consider traveling back in time and adding silver dollar city to your list. With Adventure Arkansas and exploring the theme parks where you live, I’m 5NEWS Meteorologist Matt Standridge.

Silver Dollar City

Segment Sponsored By: Adventure Subaru