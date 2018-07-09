Arkansas AG Leslie Rutledge Announces #MissingPersonMondays

Little Rock (KFSM) — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced the launch of #MissingPersonMondays, a social media campaign highlighting one individual listed on NeverForgotten.ar.gov site every Monday throughout the year, according to press release from the AG’s office.

“Missing Person Mondays is a direct result of last year’s Never Forgotten event,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “Last year, I hosted a listening session for families of missing persons to provide input and guidance on how the law enforcement community could better work with families as they deal with the difficult and emotional process of searching for their loved ones. In collaboration with many stakeholders, this social media campaign will uniformly highlight one missing person every Monday and drive traffic to the NeverForgotten.ar.gov site, where there are over 500 of our state’s missing persons listed. I strongly believe that someone, somewhere knows something about each of these missing persons cases, and this is just one of many ways we can shine light on these cases to bring information and hope to the families and law enforcement.”

Each weekly announcement will be posted on the Arkansas Attorney General’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram page. The post will include a photograph of the missing person, the date they went missing, place last seen and the social medial handle for the law enforcement agencies investigating the case.

The campaign will launch with the longest listed missing person from Arkansas, Anthony (Tony) Allen, according to the AG’s office.

#MissingPersonMonday – Anthony (Tony) Allen

Last seen: Oct. 1, 1978 – Fort Smith, AR

Contact the @FortSmithPD with more information

For more info on Anthony's and others missing persons: https://t.co/K0XVpNXsGw#NeverForgotten pic.twitter.com/furgTAd17O — Leslie Rutledge (@AGRutledge) July 9, 2018

The following weeks will include other missing individuals in chronological order by date last seen.