Casino Group Submits Signatures To Secretary Of State

Driving Arkansas Forward, the group wanting to authorize two casino operations in the state with part of the revenue helping to fund highways, on Friday (July 6) submitted 96,170 signatures to the Secretary of State. The effort will need 84,859 valid signatures to make the November ballot.

The Arkansas Casino Gaming Amendment of 2018 ballot title and proposal was approved in late May by Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. Her sudden and surprising approval came after she was set to testify in federal court to clarify the state’s repeated rejections of several proposed constitutional amendments.

