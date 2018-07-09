× Cause Unknown In Sinking Of Boat In Prairie Creek Area Of Beaver Lake

PRAIRIE CREEK — A boat that took on water almost immediately after launch Saturday had to beach in the Prairie Creek area of Beaver Lake, David Miller with the Coast Guard Auxiliary said Monday.

According to Miller, the boat took on water too quickly to return to the launch, so the boat’s occupants beached the vessel on the rocks on the north side of the Prairie Creek no-wake zone. Miller said he wasn’t sure how many occupants were in the boat, but none reported any injuries.

The boat began sinking quickly, but the occupants tied the boat to a tree to keep it from becoming completely submerged, Miller said. He said the boat was still there Sunday afternoon in an area inaccessible except by boat.

The Coast Guard Auxiliary vessels responded to the sinking and reported the accident to the Benton County Central Communications, who notified the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. They helped transport investigators to the scene and maintain a perimeter during the investigation, Miller said.

The occupants were assisted by a Prairie Creek Marina utility boat and employee, Miller said.

The cause of the sinking is still under investigation, he said.