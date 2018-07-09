× Interstate 49 Lanes To Close Overnight Starting Wednesday

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — An inside lane of Interstate 49 will be closed overnight each night for a week, starting Wednesday.

Pavement work will close the inside northbound lane of I-49 from Arkansas 264 (Exit 78) in Lowell to New Hope Road (Exit 83) in Rogers. The closure will happen overnight from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Wednesday (July 11). Weather permitting, the lane closures will continue through Wednesday, July 18.

Barrels and signage will be up to control traffic. Drivers are asked to use caution in construction zones and find alternative routes if necessary.