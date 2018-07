× Lane Closures Today On Huntsville, White, Elm Springs Roads In Springdale

SPRINGDALE — Three streets will see lane closures today (July 9) starting at 6 a.m. in West Springdale.

Huntsville Avenue, White Road and Elm Springs Road from Thompson Road to North 45th Street will have the outside lanes closed for road improvements.

Closures begin at 6 a.m. The inside lanes will remain open until further notice.