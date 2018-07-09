NBA Star Enes Kanter Visits LeFlore County Boys And Girls Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTEAU (KFSM) -The LeFlore County Boys and Girls Club had a very special visitor for their summer career series.

NBA star Enes Kanter visited with kids at the Boys and Girls Club in Poteau today (July 9).

The former Oklahoma City Thunder star, who now plays for the New York Knicks, spoke about hard work and how it can help you reach the goals you set for yourself.

"I think the most important thing is to put a smile on kids faces, that's what it's all about", Kanter said.

He also spoke to the kids about following their dreams.

Arielle Perry, CEO of the LeFlore County Boys and Girls Club said, "This is absolutely something they will never forget, and getting to talk to him. Like he mentioned, it's not just playing basketball and sports, but making sure you're learning. That has made a great impact on them."

While in town Enes also spoke with the Poteau mayor, and the towns first responders.