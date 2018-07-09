Oklahoma Sign On Highway 64 Marked With Graffiti

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) - The sign just pass the Garrison Bridge on Highway 64 marking the line between Arkansas and Oklahoma was tagged with graffiti over the weekend.

Someone spray painted the phrase "Jay Plus Ashley 526" on the concrete sign.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says it will send a crew out soon to clean it up, using taxpayer dollars.

The department ask if you see vandalism like this to report it, or call local law enforcement.

The Sequoyah County Sheriffs Office said they will be investigating the incident.