Police: Man Who Claimed To Be God, Own Officers' Souls Arrested After Burglary

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police arrested a Fayetteville man who allegedly broke into an apartment and fought with officers while claiming he was God and the officers’ souls belonged to him.

Cameron Jordan, 29, was arrested in connection with burglary, fleeing, resisting arrest and two-counts of second-degree battery.

Fayetteville police were called about 7:02 p.m. Sunday (July 8) to an apartment on East 12th Street, where the residents said Jordan had broken into their home and was “talking about love and wanting drugs,” according to a preliminary arrest report.

Police arrived and said Jordan seemed very agitated and couldn’t carry on normal conversation. They said Jordan claimed he was God and owned the officers’ souls.

Police said Jordan refused to unclench his fists and turn around, so police tasered him in his chest, according to the report. Jordan was able to break free from an officer’s grasp despite another taser blast, then punched two officers several times before escaping.

Aided by a K9, another officer tackled Jordan as he tried to scale a chain link and arrested him.

Jordan later told a paramedic he’d eaten some marijuana and done six lines of cocaine, according to the report.

The officers sustained jaw and head injuries during the incident, while another suffered a laceration to his eyebrow, according to the report.

Jordan was being held Monday (July 9) at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.