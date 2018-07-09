× Rogers Firefighters Respond To Blaze At Wood Specialty Products

ROGERS — Rogers firefighters were called to an early-morning blaze Monday at Wood Specialty Products, or WSP Inc., on Dixieland Road.

Firefighters responded about 6:45 a.m. to the 1200 block of Dixieland Road.

Deputy Fire Chief William Hyde said the fire was in the processing facility of the business.

The two-alarm fire was contained within 30 minutes, according to a social media post from the Rogers Fire Department. Hyde said they were nearly finished extinguishing the fire about an hour after it started.

Hyde said the cause of the fire was unknown.

Employees at WPS were evacuated, and no injuries were reported, Hyde said.

An employee at the company told 5NEWS the facility won’t be operating the rest of the day.