FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- A single vehicle accident hit three utility poles on Highway 271 in Fort Smith, according to CPL. Anthony Rice with the Fort Smith Police Department.

The wreck caused by a 53-year-old woman created a gas leak, and exposed live power lines on the road.

No one was injured in the crash.

Traffic is being diverted off Ingersoll Avenue as the wreck is cleared.