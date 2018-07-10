× Bella Vista Man Who Shared Drugs With Daughters Sentenced

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Bella Vista man who shared and used illicit drugs with his daughters and girlfriend was sentenced earlier this month to six years in prison after agreeing to a plea deal with prosecutors.

Scott Howard Dostie, 41, pleaded guilty July 2 in Benton County Circuit Court to felony possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver.

Judge Robin Green ordered Dostie to pay more than $1,000 in fines and court costs. She also gave him a 10-year suspended sentence to begin once he’s released from the state Department of Correction.

Bella Vista police arrested Dostie in August 2017 after learning he shared marijuana, meth, mushrooms, LSD and Kratom with his daughters — one of whom was 17.

The trio also had personalized lock boxes filled with drugs and smoking pipes he’d bought them, according to court documents.

Investigators later searched Dostie’s home on Wroxham Lane — which he shared with his parents — and recovered nearly eight pounds of Kratom. The drug can act both as a stimulant and a depressant depending on the dosage, police said. It was made illegal in Arkansas in 2016.

Dostie’s parents told police they were shocked at what was found in the home.

Dostie’s oldest daughter, Elexa, agreed to enter Benton County’s drug treatment court program. Her case will be dismissed if she completes the program.

Elexa Dostie, 19, was concerned with her dad’s meth use, telling police he once got high and went four straight days without sleep. He eventually injured his head and knee after he passed out in the bathroom, according to court documents.

She said getting high with her dad was weird at first, but later became pretty casual.

Dostie’s girlfriend, Suzanne North, received five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to drug possession.