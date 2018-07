× Buckin’ In The Ozarks Tickets Now On Sale

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Tickets are now on sale for the 2018 Buckin’ in the Ozarks.

Buckin’ in the Ozarks will kick off at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 21 at Parsons Stadium in Springdale.

Professional Bull Riding stars like Chase Outlaw, Mason Love, Ryan Dirteater, Keyshawn Whithorse and Francisco Morales will compete in the event.

Tickets are on sale Tuesday and start at $15 in advance for adults and $5 for children, ages 2-12.