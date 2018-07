× Cultivation Licenses Awarded By Medical Marijuana Commission

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — The Medical Marijuana Commission has awarded cultivation licenses to five applicants after the Arkansas Supreme Court’s decision on a medical marijuana lawsuit finalized.

The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration said the state Supreme Court’s decision in the medical marijuana has been finalized, according to our content partner KATV.

The top 5 applicants getting a cultivation license are Natural State Medicinals Cultivation, Bold Team, LLC, Natural State Wellness Enterprises, Osage Creek Cultivation, and Delta Medical Cannabis Company, Inc.

The DFA said the court’s ruling could not be considered final for two weeks.

The commission plans to meet Thursday to discuss medical marijuana dispensaries.