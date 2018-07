× Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Searching For Man Wanted For Questioning

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KFSM) — A man in Franklin County is wanted for questioning on multiple investigations, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Terry Richard Fox, 42, is also wanted for a felony bench warrant, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators said he is known to frequent Franklin and Logan Counties.

If you have any information, contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 479-667-4127.