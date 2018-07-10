Hundreds Of Kids In Northwest Arkansas Attend Kanakuk Summer Camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- You can find anything from small group chats to zip lining while Kanakuk's KampOut! is in town.

KampOut! is a one week, high energy, Christian day camp. The organization is set up at Mount Sequoyah Monday (July 9) through Friday (July 13) for a week long camp for kids ages 5 to 12. Campers will spend time building friendships, learning in bible studies and participating in outdoor activities.

There are several inflatable obstacle courses set up along with rock wall climbing, euro-jumping and zip lining. Kanakuk Site Director, Michael Sloan said zip lining is the fan favorite. "It's over 100 feet long, it's fast, exciting and super safe," Sloan said. "It's fun to watch kids go out and challenge themselves to do something they've never done before."

Kanakuk is one of the largest christian athletic camps in the nation. The organization partners with local churches to find ministry and housing for counselors when they're in town.

"Our goal here is that kids would come and get to make lifelong friendships with one another," said Sloan. "They get to build relationships not only with their friends but Jesus as well."

Sloan said Kanakuk's KampOut! will be back in Fayetteville Monday (July 30) through Friday (August 3). For information on dates and how to sign your child up, click here.