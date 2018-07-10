Ozark Mission Project Teens Build Wheelchair Ramp For Elderly Couple

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- A group of teens from Little Rock dedicated a week of their Summer vacation to building an elderly couple a wheelchair ramp in Northwest Arkansas.

"I can hardly wait." said DeAnna Spears, as the group arrived. For several months she and her husband John had been hit with a run of bad luck.

Spears said after the death of their only son, her husband John was diagnosed with cancer and she had to have her leg amputated, making her wheelchair bound.

"The wheelchair that I'm in now couldn't go down the steep ramp. I had mentioned it to a lady just last week that I would love to have a ramp that I could go down, because I don't like staying in the house all the time." DeAnna said.

Over the week the campers spend hours working and getting to know the family they call neighbors."The ramp is the least we can do for them after all the love they've given us, they're just fantastic people." said camper John Logan Darr.

As the project wraps up, John said"They helped restore my faith in humanity."