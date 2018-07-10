× Peter Carington, Last Survivor Of Churchill Government, Dies At 99

LONDON (AP) — Peter Carington, a long-serving British politician who was the last survivor of Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s government, has died. He was 99.

Cabinet office Minister David Lidington tweeted Tuesday that he was “sorry to learn of the death of my constituent Lord Carrington.” The House of Lords website says he died Monday.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s office said his death was “very sad news.”

A hereditary peer, Carington served as an agriculture minister in Churchill’s post-World War II government. He went on to hold several of the top jobs in British government, including defense secretary and foreign secretary.

In 1982, he resigned as foreign secretary in Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s government after Argentina invaded and occupied the Falkland Islands. Britain won the islands back after a brief war.