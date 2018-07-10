Sebastian County Deputy Assaulted In Detention Center

FORT SMITH (KFSM) – A Sebastian County Deputy was assaulted in the Adult Detention Center while serving food.

Around 12:20 pm Deputy Tyler Engleman was attacked while feeding inmates. He was hit and knocked unconscious by an inmate named Kevin Rojas, according to a press release sent out by Chief Deputy Hobe Runion.

Several other inmates assisted Engleman by restraining Rojas until other deputies arrived to help.

“We appreciate the actions of the other inmates in helping to protect our deputy”, Runion said.

Due to his injures Engleman was transported to a local hospital and was later released. He will be off work for three days to recover.

Inmate Kevian Rojas was charged with battery in the second degree for the attack.