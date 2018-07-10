U.S. Reportedly Threatens Trade & Aid Agreements Over Breastfeeding Resolutions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An unexpected battle over breast-feeding.

The US surprised the world health assembly by taking a stand against a resolution that supports breast-feeding.

According to the New York times a delegation from the US threatened nations with retribution on military aid as well as trade.

The report was based on more than 12 participants from various countries who asked to stay anonymous.

However, the US wasn't successful at stopping the measure after it was introduced by Russia.

The state department wouldn't comment to the times on the issue, claiming it cannot discuss private diplomatic discussions.