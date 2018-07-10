× Van Horn Gets Contract Extension From Arkansas

It was a move that Arkansas director of athletics Hunter Yurachek said was coming weeks ago as the Razorbacks were set to play in the College World Series, baseball coach Dave Van Horn has been locked up for the future.

Prior to speaking at an event in Harrison on Tuesday, Van Horn said he and the school have agreed to a new deal that runs through the 2023 season with options for both 2024 and 2025. The Arkansas Democrat Gazette first reported the extension.

Arkansas was an out away from winning the school’s first ever national championship before Oregon State rallied to win the title last month. The Razorbacks won 48 games in Van Horn’s 16th season with the school, the most during his tenure.

In his run with Arkansas, Van Horn is 643-364 with 15 appearances in the NCAA tournament and has reached the College World Series five times.

Van Horn made $775,000 per season in his previous contract.