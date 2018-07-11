× Arrest Made In Little Flock Stabbing Case

LITTLE FLOCK (KFSM) – Little Flock Police have arrested a man in connection to a stabbing at 3101 North Woods Lane.

Keith Kerr is accused of stabbing a woman on Tuesday (July 10) around 2:26 pm.

Officers responded to a disturbance call where they found a female with a stab wound to the back.

The officers were informed that the subject, Kerr, was still in the area.

After he was located Kerr was taken into custody and transported to the Benton County Jail where he is being held for Battery in the first degree, and aggravated assault.

The female subject was transported to Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville where she was treated for her injuries.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.