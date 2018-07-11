Fill The Bus School Supply Drive Coming Soon!

Help Fill the Bus with school supplies for community children in need!

Coverage of Fill the Bus from 5NEWS is sponsored by the Northwest Arkansas & River Valley Honda Dealers.

The Fill the Bus program supports children in our community by helping them start school with confidence and gives them the literal tools they need to succeed. Many children look forward to arriving on the first day of school with new notebooks, backpacks and pencil boxes, but it’s a different story for children whose families can’t afford these items. Here’s your chance to help give where you live and help the United Way of Northwest Arkansas and the United Way of Fort Smith Area fill a bus full of supplies to be donated to children in our area.

Your donation will make a difference in a child’s life! Just look for the Bus!

River Valley Wal-Mart Drop-Off Locations: Donations

Accepted July 27th 9am to 9pm and 28th 9am to 3pm



3108 N Broadway St, Poteau, OK 1101 W Ruth Ave, Sallisaw, OK 1501 E Walnut St, Paris, AR 1400 East Main St, Booneville, AR 1516 N 18th St, Ozark, AR 551 Liberty Dr, Greenwood, AR 367 W Cherry St, Alma, AR 2214 Fayetteville Rd, Van Buren, AR 8301 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith, AR 2100 No. 62nd St, Fort Smith, AR 2425 South Zero St, Fort Smith, AR 4900 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith, AR (Walmart Neighborhood Market) 8600 US-71 S, Fort Smith, AR (Walmart Neighborhood Market)



Northwest Arkansas Wal-Mart Drop-Off Locations: Donations Accepted August 3rd and 4th

